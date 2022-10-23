Midterms Survey: Voters Prefer GOP over Dems on Economy, Inflation, Crime

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll reveals that, in the run-up to the midterm elections (Nov. 8), Americans have decidedly more faith in Republicans over Democrats, when it comes to handling core issues such as the economy, inflation, gas prices, and crime.

For the ABC/Ipsos survey — which recorded the responses of 618 registered voters nationwide over a two-day period (Oct. 21-22) — 38% of respondents prefer having the Republicans in charge of the House and Senate chambers next year, as a means of fixing the sluggish U.S. economy.

Conversely, 24% favor the Democrats retaining control of Congress.

America has had an average inflation rate of 8.5% since March, and voters have apparently noted the across-the-board increases in expenditures. For example, 36% of survey respondents trust the Republicans to reduce inflation and bring down prices at the grocery store, compared to just 21% believing the Democrats would fare better in that realm.

The above numbers hold up similarly when discussing gas prices — with 36% supporting the Republicans' vision for energy independence, and only 22% trusting Democrats more.

And for the subject of crime, which ABC News acknowledges has been a major "closing issue" with Republican candidates down the stretch, the GOP (35% support) has a 13-point lead over Democrats (22% approval).

According to Bloomberg News, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., recently advised Democratic Party candidates to focus on "kitchen-table issues" when presenting their final arguments before Election Day.

However, it's worth noting: Bloomberg didn't say whether "abortion rights" qualifies as a kitchen-table issue, from the Democrats' perspective.

President Joe Biden has "campaigned heavily" against the Supreme Court's June 24 decision to end nationwide abortion rights, in hopes of energizing the Democrat base.

"We are in a very competitive election," Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., who's also head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday morning.

Maloney added, "We know it's going to be a challenge. We know it's going to be hard."

The ABC News/Ipsos poll has a margin-of-error rate of 4.2 percentage points.