NBC Poll: 7 in 10 Americans Place High Priority on Upcoming Midterms

Voter interest for the midterm elections (Nov. 8) has reached an all-time, according to a new NBC News poll.

In the NBC News survey — which chronicled the responses of 1,000 registered voters nationwide over a five-day period (Oct. 14-18) — 57% of respondents characterized the upcoming November elections as the "most important" of midterms, compared to 2018, 2014, 2010, 2006, etc.

Also, 70% of respondents gave the 2022 midterms a "9" or "10" grade (on a 10-point scale), when asked to assess the importance of this election — the highest percentage ever for a midterms survey, according to NBC News.

The party breakdown with the above figure: 78% of Republicans reported "high" interest in the midterms, compared to 69% among Democrats.

The poll findings also reveal plenty of loathing between Republicans and Democrats, with 80% of respondents believing the opposing political party "poses a threat" to America, moving forward.

"We know that many voters will be casting ballots with anger on their minds," said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted this survey with Republican Bill McInturff and his team at Public Opinion Strategies. "We just don’t know which side will be angrier."

Other highlights from the NBC News political survey: