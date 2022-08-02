Axelrod: Recent Biden Wins Help Democrats in Midterms

David Axelrod told CNN on Tuesday that the Biden administration’s recent wins could avert a huge red wave in this year’s midterm election.

Joining “New Day,” the onetime senior adviser to President Barack Obama acknowledged that Democrats will still face a tough battle in November but pointed out that their loss could be reduced from “Category 5” to “Category 3” in magnitude.

Axelrod specifically commended President Joe Biden on the recent drone strike that killed Al-Qaeda General Amir Ayman al-Zawahiri, comparing it to the less successful Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021.

He further pointed to the CHIPS Act approval by Congress on Thursday, with Biden’s long-stalled “Build Back Better” agenda passing a major hurdle last week as well - finally receiving the support of moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“Wins breed wins. Success breeds success. So, it’s helpful, but the party’s still facing gale force winds in the Fall,” Axelrod noted. “So, it may reduce Category 5 to a Category 3, but certainly this is a far better story for the president than the desolatory nature of the withdrawal a year ago.”

An average of Biden approval polls by FiveThirtyEight shows his approval rebounding by three percentage points over the past week, although he still sits underwater by 16. As of Tuesday, only 39.2% of Americans approved of Biden, while 55.6% disapproved.

However, midterm generic ballot polls were more favorable to Democrats. According to RealClearPolitics, Republicans only lead Democrats by 0.9 percentage points in an average of polls, a four-point drop from the GOP in February.