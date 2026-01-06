Newsmax Statement on Michael Reagan's Passing

We were saddened to learn that Michael Reagan, a founding Newsmax Analyst on our network and a columnist for Newsmax.com, passed away. Michael, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan and the late Jane Wyman, was a noted commentator, syndicated radio host and bestselling author.

In a statement, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said:

"Michael Reagan was far more than a political commentator. He was the living embodiment of his father's legacy, and throughout his life he worked tirelessly to carry forward Ronald Reagan's torch for freedom, family, and faith. Michael approached everything he did with extraordinary enthusiasm and energy. He deeply loved his family and his country.

We at Newsmax will miss him greatly and will never forget the role he played in helping build Newsmax into one of the nation's newest and most influential media outlets. The Reagan family has lost a devoted husband and father, America has lost a great patriot, and I have lost a dear friend.

May God hold him close to His heart. Rest in peace, Michael Reagan."

See Michael Reagan's Newsmax Columns