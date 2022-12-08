Michael Flynn Appears Before Georgia Grand Jury

Michael Flynn, then-President Donald Trump's onetime national security adviser, appeared before an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating potential interference by the former president in the 2020 election in Georgia.

Flynn was reportedly escorted by a small entourage and walked up the Fulton County Courthouse steps shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

He left about an hour later, along with his attorneys, and under heavy security, according to The Washington Post. Flynn did not answer reporters' questions about his appearance and whether he answered the jury's questions, even when followed to a nearby parking garage, the Post reports.

According to CNN, a Florida judge ordered Flynn to testify last month, deeming the former Trump administration official's testimony "material and necessary in the special grand jury proceeding in the state of Georgia."

Flynn's attorneys argued that there is an "utter lack of facts" to support his characterization as a necessary witness and claimed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the probe, "overstepped her authority."

Fulton County prosecutors are seeking testimony from Flynn about a Dec. 18, 2020, meeting he had with Trump and attorney Sidney Powell, as well as others from the Trump campaign, according to a court filing. The meeting occurred three weeks after Trump pardoned Flynn, near the end of his term, according to CNN.

Prosecutors also want Flynn to testify about his December 2020 interview on Newsmax, where he said that Trump "could order — within the swing states, if he wanted to — he could take military capabilities, and he could place them in those states and basically re-run an election in each of those states," according to a court filing.

During a deposition earlier this year before the House Jan. 6 Committee, Flynn invoked his Fifth Amendment right, according to CNN.

Flynn lost his job as national security adviser in the Trump White House in 2017 and pled guilty in federal court after lying to the FBI and then-Vice President Mike Pence.