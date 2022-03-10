Lawyer: Flynn Pleads the 5th, Rejects Jan. 6 'Political Theater'

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn appeared virtually before the Jan. 6 Select Committee and invoked the Fifth Amendment in refusing to answer questions Thursday.

"During the deposition, committee staff insinuated that Gen. Flynn's decision to decline to answer their questions constituted an admission of guilt, consistent with the inaccurate similar statements of the committee chair about invocation of the 5th Amendment," Flynn's lawyer wrote in a statement, according to reports.

"The committee's view that the invocation of the 5th Amendment is an admission of guilt conflicts with nearly 250 years of American jurisprudence and represent a disturbing denial of the meaning and existence of this vital constitutional right."

The lawyer noted the committee is suggesting there has been a criminal conspiracy around the Jan. 6 events. Also, the lawyer noted, there are active and ongoing federal investigations, meaning the Fifth Amendment "applies with full force" to the committee's questioning of Flynn.

Flynn's lawyer added his client has ongoing litigation before a federal court tied to his subpoena.

"The committee's decision to depose Gen. Flynn while these issues are before a court was little more than political theater designed to set up a false narrative based on the committee's wrong view of the 5th Amendment," the lawyer's statement continued.

The lawyer rebuked many of the committee's questions "lacked legislative purpose" and "were clearly sourced from fringe news and conspiracy websites and rumors. No American should have to endure such harassment by the legislative branch of our government."

Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and was pardoned by former President Donald Trump on the basis of prosecutorial misconduct, was subpoenaed in November.

At the time, Jan. 6 Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., cited a December Oval Office meeting with the then-president. Citing media reports, Thompson said Flynn and other participants "discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers and continuing to spread the message that the Nov. 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud."

President Joe Biden has waived executive privilege on nearly all the documents the committee has asked for.

Flynn was one of the original targets of Obama-era spying on the Trump campaign and transition team. Then National Security Adviser Susan Rice reportedly started surveillance of Flynn because he was making statements saying China was a bigger threat to the United States than Russia.

After, Democrats and the media attacked Trump on Russia years before COVID-19 originated in China and caused massive death and economic devastation worldwide.