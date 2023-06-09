×
Tags: mexico | immigration | legal | action | ron desantis

Mexico Threatens Legal Action Over Florida Migrant Flights

By    |   Friday, 09 June 2023 04:36 PM EDT

The Mexican government threatened legal action against U.S. border states sending illegal immigrants and asylum seekers to other parts of the country, mostly Democrat-led sanctuary cities.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have used state resources to transport migrants to New York, Chicago, Denver, Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts and Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, D.C.

Most recently, Florida paid to transport migrants on chartered flights from New Mexico to Sacramento, California, sparking a feud between California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Mexico said one of those migrants transported to Sacramento was a Mexican national from the southwestern state of Chipas. The majority of those being transported are Venezuelans seeking asylum.

"The Government of Mexico strongly condemns the practice of transporting migrants from states that border Mexico to other parts of the United States — such as Massachusetts and New York and, recently, from Florida to Sacramento, California — for political and electoral reasons," Mexico's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday night.

"Such actions violate human and constitutional rights and human dignity.

"The Foreign Ministry reiterates its commitment to guaranteeing the defense of all Mexicans living abroad, regardless of their immigration status. It will explore legal and diplomatic measures in response to this concerning practice."

Mexico's threat of legal action is not the first. California Attorney General Rob Bonta accused Florida of kidnapping the migrants sent to Sacramento and was "evaluating potential criminal or civil action against those who transported or arranged for the transport of these vulnerable immigrants."

Also, the Bexar County Sheriff's Department in Texas is recommending criminal charges against Florida and DeSantis for sending 49 illegal migrants on a plane to Martha's Vineyard last year.

Politics
Friday, 09 June 2023 04:36 PM
