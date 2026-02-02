Meta Funnels $65M Into California Super PACs to Boost Tech-Friendly Candidates

Meta has poured at least $65 million into two powerful super PACs aimed at influencing California elections, signaling a major escalation in Silicon Valley's efforts to shape state politics as lawmakers weigh stricter regulations on artificial intelligence and the tech industry, Politico reported Monday.

The social media giant has bankrolled the American Technology Excellence Project and a California-specific super PAC known as Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across (Meta) California, according to campaign finance filings and disclosures.

The two political committees were launched last fall as Meta and other tech companies warned that California lawmakers were advancing what they described as overly burdensome AI and technology legislation.

The spending reflects Meta's growing political ambitions in its home state as the company pivots more aggressively toward artificial intelligence.

Meta contributed $45 million to the American Technology Excellence Project in September, according to IRS forms obtained by Politico. That PAC is structured as a nonfederal committee capable of operating in multiple states, though Meta has not disclosed which states it plans to target.

The group spent just over $329,000 by the end of last year, largely on polling, consulting, and legal services.

Meta's second super PAC, focused exclusively on California races, received $20 million last year and entered 2026 with $19.7 million in cash on hand, according to filings with the California secretary of state.

The committee plans to back candidates for state office regardless of party and has not ruled out spending in California's crowded gubernatorial race.

Brian Rice, Meta's vice president of public policy, is leading the California PAC.

A Meta spokesperson said the company may inject additional funds into both committees as the election cycle progresses, though no final decision has been made.

The spending comes amid a broader surge of political activity by tech companies and executives seeking greater influence in Sacramento as federal action on AI regulation remains stalled in Washington.

In recent days, several new California super PACs have emerged, backed by millions of dollars from tech billionaires. One group, Grow California, launched with $10 million in seed money — $5 million each from crypto executive Chris Larsen and venture capitalist Tim Draper.

Larsen, the chairman of crypto company Ripple, said the PAC aims to counter what he described as outsized influence from organized labor in state politics.