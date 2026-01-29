WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: meta | ice list | doxxing | instagram | facebook | threads

Meta Restricts ICE Agent Doxing Site Across Facebook, Instagram

By    |   Thursday, 29 January 2026 02:55 PM EST

Meta has begun blocking users from sharing links to the "ICE List" website on Facebook, Instagram and Threads, according to a report first published by Wired this week.

The controversial site claims to compile the names and personal details of thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and other federal immigration personnel.

Dominick Skinner, the creator of ICE List, criticized Meta's decision and suggested it was politically motivated. Skinner said links to the site had circulated on Facebook, Instagram and Threads for months without issue.

"I think it's no surprise that a company run by a man who sat behind [President Donald] Trump at his inauguration, and donated to the destruction of the White House, has taken a stance that helps ICE agents retain anonymity," Skinner told the outlet.

ICE List has been active since last June, according to the report. Skinner said he works with four other organizers and hundreds of anonymous volunteers to collect and publish information about ICE agents operating in cities across the United States.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone told the outlet the decision was tied to the company's policy prohibiting the sharing of personally identifiable information or content that asks users to provide such information about others.

When pressed by the outlet, Stone said the enforcement action was specifically related to Meta's rules against posts soliciting personal details, even if some of the information originated from public sources.

The move comes amid growing concern over efforts by some activists on the left to dox ICE agents by publishing their identities online in an attempt to shame, intimidate or disrupt immigration enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security warned this week that such campaigns have coincided with a dramatic rise in threats against agents, reporting an 8,000% increase in death threats targeting ICE personnel and their families.

The controversy highlights mounting tension over immigration enforcement and online activism, as social media platforms face increasing pressure to limit content that could endanger law enforcement officers while navigating accusations of political bias and censorship.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Meta has begun blocking users from sharing links to the "ICE List" website on Facebook, Instagram and Threads, according to a report first published by Wired this week.
meta, ice list, doxxing, instagram, facebook, threads
335
2026-55-29
Thursday, 29 January 2026 02:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved