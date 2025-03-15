WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: meta | censorship | abe hamadeh | china

Rep. Hamadeh: Did Meta Help China Censor Americans?

By    |   Saturday, 15 March 2025 01:07 PM EDT

Rep. Abe Hamadeh R-Ariz., has challenged Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms Inc. about its purported plans for a censored platform in China.

In a post on X, Hamadeh's office wrote: "Today, Congressman Hamadeh sent a letter to Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg regarding a whistleblower's shocking allegations that Meta assisted Communist China in their censorship efforts in America. If true, these claims indicate a willingness to collaborate with an authoritarian regime to suppress free expression, contradicting Meta's public statements on free speech and digital rights. We eagerly await their response."

Hamadeh's office posted the letter the congressman wrote after a Washington Post report about a Securities and Exchange Commission whistleblower complaint filed by Sarah Wynn-Williams, Meta's former global policy director.

Newsmax reported that a Meta spokesperson said her complaint was baseless, pointing to a 2019 Zuckerberg speech in which he said China's censorship rules make operating in the country unworkable.

Hamadeh wrote, "The latest allegations raise urgent questions about whether Meta continues to assist foreign regimes in controlling online discourse or targeting U.S. based dissidents of the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] and other totalitarian regimes."

The Arizona Republican has focused on government controls and access to speech. He posted a release on his U.S. House web page that his work was instrumental to a decision by House leaders to block the distribution of China Daily and other publications managed by the CCP at House facilities. 

"There are no circumstances under which the halls of Congress should ever become the domain of foreign propaganda, and from a hostile regime like the Chinese Communist Party," Hamadeh said in a statement.

There is no indication Meta has responded to the congressman's request.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Abe Hamadeh R-Ariz., has challenged Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms Inc. about its purported plans for a censored platform in China.
meta, censorship, abe hamadeh, china
281
2025-07-15
Saturday, 15 March 2025 01:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved