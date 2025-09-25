Melania Trump Launches American-Themed Christmas Ornament Line

First lady Melania Trump on Thursday launched a line of American-themed Christmas ornaments.

The "Celebrating America" line includes six "limited-edition, handcrafted Christmas ornaments" that are "designed to celebrate America and the upcoming 250th anniversary."

"Each ornament is proudly handcrafted in the United States and will include an engraving of Melania Trump’s signature," according to Trump's website.

Prices for the ornaments range from $75 to $90.

The collection includes ornament-sized versions of Mount Rushmore, the Statue of Liberty, and the Empire State Building.

"I am excited to continue this annual holiday tradition with the Celebrating America collection of ornaments," the first lady said in a statement about the launch.

"This year, I sought inspiration in our Nation's upcoming 250th birthday, and all of the holiday blessings that we enjoy as Americans," she added.