Rep. Meijer Concedes Impeach Vote May End His Political Career

Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Meijer conceded Sunday that his vote to impeach President Donald Trump may have ended his political career, but argued the nation needs to move away from “the politics of deception.”

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Meijer, one of 10 Republicans in the House to vote for the impeachment, said he doesn’t regret it.

“I may very well have [ended my career], but I think it's also important that we have elected leaders who are not thinking solely about what's in their individual self-interest, not what is going to be politically expedient, but what we actually need for country,” he said of the historic House vote, the first time a president has been impeached twice.

“I want to make sure that we have leaders in office who are folks saying, the fact we are a nation of laws, not men, and putting interest of the country first rather than our own political careers,” he said.

“We need to make sure we move away from a politics of deception,” he urged. “We have to make sure we have leaders who are telling folks who trust them what they need to hear, not just what they want to hear.”

Meijer also had praise for Trump for having brought “some necessary energy” and “necessary ideas,” but calling the Capitol siege by Trump supporters Jan. 6 “a betrayal of what had been accomplished over the last four years.”

“It was a culmination of a politics that all too often fanned flames rather than focusing on building and governing,” he said of the deadly riot.

“The president brought some necessary energy. He brought some necessary ideas. He shook the tree. He was a change agent,” he said of Trump. “The challenge was he didn't know when to stop, and he didn't draw a line, and to me, political violence is the line that we must draw.”

Related Stories: