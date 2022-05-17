Trump-Backed Kentucky GOP Primary Candidates Sweep

Republican Reps. Thomas Massie, Andy Barr, and Hal Rogers won their primaries in the state of Kentucky on Tuesday after all three were endorsed by former President Trump.

Massie, who Trump called a “conservative warrior” in his endorsement last week, has been in Congress since 2012 when he won both a special and regular election to succeed former Rep. Geoff Davis, ABC’s WCPO 9 reported.

The incumbent handily beat challengers Claire Wirth, George Washington, and Covington resident Alyssa Dara McDowell with 75.5% of the vote in at 7:55 p.m. ET.

Barr won his district by an even wider margin, receiving roughly 88.5% of the vote against his sole opponent - project manager Derek Leonard Petteys. The congressman, who first won in 2013, sits as the ranking member of a Financial Services subcommittee.

House Dean Hal Rogers most likely scored his 22nd consecutive term on Tuesday, handily beating four Republican opponents and receiving close to 86% of the vote. He was first elected in 1981. The dean of the House is the longest-serving current member.

Trump referred to Rogers as “a tireless advocate for the people of Kentucky’s 5th” Congressional District in his endorsement, according to The Hill.

“Hal is working hard to Support our Military and Vets, Grow our Economy, Defend the Second Amendment, and Stop the Trafficking of Deadly Opioids into our Communities,” Trump said.

Brett Guthrie, an incumbent since 2009, won his primary as well – finalizing Trump’s complete sweep. He currently leads his opponent by a 50-point margin.

The former president did not endorse in Kentucky’s third district, currently a solid Democrat seat. He did endorse Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., in Kentucky’s first district, who was not subject to a GOP primary in the state.

