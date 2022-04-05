Megyn Kelly Bashes Student Loan Forgiveness

Megyn Kelly this week criticized calls for student loan forgiveness in response to a call from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to President Joe Biden to act on the issue.

Kelly, during an interview with the hosts of the podcast "Ruthless" during her SiriusXM radio show on Monday, said that Ocasio-Cortez made the push "in response to these polling numbers and inflation. She was like 'if we can just stick to the polling numbers and inflation' and so on 'if we can stick to the agenda and get [Build Back Better] passed and push this stuff through and get rid of college debt for all college students,' she's a one-trick pony."

She added, "Everything's free, we should go back to our socialist roots and then the democrats won't be facing a blood bath in November."

Kelly later said that after he father died, her mother "used the entirety of that payment to pay for the rest of — what she could — of my brother and sisters college and my college education. And all three of us had to take out loans on top of it, of course. So, do I think now that I would've been better if the federal government had stepped in?"

She continued, "It would've been nice but I don't think the neighbors should have to pay for my college education. My mom made a sacrifice. We took out loans too but we paid them back! Why should these snot-nose kids today — I'm sorry, the ones who really need it, they can get loans but like you point out a lot of these people are going to be these college — Columbia — elite graduates who are going to spend their years in journalism trying to shame half of America for doing absolutely nothing wrong. Why should I be paying for their education? I don't want to!"