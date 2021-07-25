Trump to Newsmax: Press 'Enemy' for Way It Treats Conservatives

The mainstream press is the "enemy of the people" for the unfair way it treats conservatives as opposed to Democrats, former President Donald Trump tells Newsmax.

"It's a terrible thing what the press does," Trump told Newsmax's Benny Johnson before his keynote speech at the day-long "Rally to Save Our Elections" event in Phoenix on Saturday. "It's fake, it's corrupt; they're the enemy of the people. I know because I give them absolute facts and they reported the opposite. These are very corrupt people. Not in all cases...but these are corrupt people and we can't stand for it. We cannot let this continue."

Johnson also asked Trump about the media's treatment of former first lady Melania Trump, particularly with Vogue magazine putting first lady Jill Biden on its cover but not his wife.

"Melania's done a great job," said Trump. "She was on the cover of Vogue before I did the politics thing. Vogue is not the same magazine it was. I'm glad that Jill Biden was on the cover. I think that's great."

Trump added that supporters love his wife.

"She's had her day on Vogue more than once; she's had plenty of Vogue. Once I became president, once I decided to run I think those days got cut short. It's because of our philosophy of 'Make America Great Again.' What's wrong with that, America first?"

The former first lady appeared on the cover of Vogue in February 2005 in an exclusive with "Donald Trump's New Bride" showing her in the Christian Dior that was made for her marriage in January of that year.

