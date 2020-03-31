Meadows Joins Trump Staff at Time of Crisis

Mark Meadows has finished his self-quarantine after a coronavirus scare and is joining President Donald Trump's team as his chief of staff Tuesday, during a tumultuous time.

Meadows, a Republican former House member from North Carolina, is entering the West Wing as the Trump administration grapples with its toughest challenge yet. The COVID-19 pandemic is getting worse across the United States and states issuing orders for residents to stay in their homes for weeks or even months.

Meadows resigned from the House at 5 p.m. Monday. He recently finished his self-quarantine after interacting with someone at February's Conservative Political Action Conference who later fell ill with the virus. Meadows did not contract the disease.

One of Meadows' former congressional colleagues told The Hill that he's a good choice to lead the West Wing staff.

"Mark is the right person to be chief of staff in these difficult times," said Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C. "He comes in with a strong personal relationship with the president and with Mark's management style and his business experience, he is being well received by the staff all throughout the organization."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is a close friend of Meadows and told The Hill that his connections on Capitol Hill are a "tremendous asset" to have as White House chief of staff.

"That is a great quality to anyone, but certainly a tremendous asset when you are chief of staff to the president," Jordan said.

Meadows replaces acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who also served in the House before joining the White House team. He will next work as the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland. Mulvaney remains in self-isolation after his niece, with whom he lives, had contact with someone who contracted COVID-19.