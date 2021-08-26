×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Afghanistan | Biden Administration | mcdaniel | gop | kabul | attacks

GOP: Attacks Are 'Disastrous Consequences' for Handling of Withdrawal

ronna mcdaniel speaks into mic
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Nov. 9, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 26 August 2021 02:47 PM

The Republican National Committee said the attacks at Kabul’s international airport are "heartbreaking," and a "disastrous" consequence for the way the withdrawal has been handled.

A statement posted on Twitter by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, said: "The news  coming out of Kabul is heartbreaking and confirms what we have known for weeks – there are very real and disastrous consequences to the way this withdrawal has been conducted.

"I join all Americans in praying for our brave serviceman and omen at the Kabul airport, our fellow citizens and allies still in Afghanistan, and all those impacted by these terrorist attacks."

Explosions rocked the airport in Kabul causing at least 13 deaths. The death toll included some American troops and dozens of others were wounded, Bloomberg News reported.

"We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby tweeted. "A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Republican National Committee said the attacks at Kabul's international airport are "heartbreaking," and a "disastrous" consequence for the way the withdrawal has been handled...
mcdaniel, gop, kabul, attacks
174
2021-47-26
Thursday, 26 August 2021 02:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved