GOP: Attacks Are 'Disastrous Consequences' for Handling of Withdrawal

The Republican National Committee said the attacks at Kabul’s international airport are "heartbreaking," and a "disastrous" consequence for the way the withdrawal has been handled.

A statement posted on Twitter by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, said: "The news coming out of Kabul is heartbreaking and confirms what we have known for weeks – there are very real and disastrous consequences to the way this withdrawal has been conducted.

"I join all Americans in praying for our brave serviceman and omen at the Kabul airport, our fellow citizens and allies still in Afghanistan, and all those impacted by these terrorist attacks."

Explosions rocked the airport in Kabul causing at least 13 deaths. The death toll included some American troops and dozens of others were wounded, Bloomberg News reported.

"We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby tweeted. "A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack."