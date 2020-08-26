RNC's McDaniel: Hillary 'Dangerous' With Call on Biden to Stand Ground

Hillary Clinton's call for Democrat nominee Joe Biden to refuse to concede to President Donald Trump on election night "under any circumstances" is dangerous to the country's democracy, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Wednesday.

"What happened to the peaceful transfer of power that Hillary Clinton advocated for in 2016, when she was afraid that Donald Trump wouldn’t concede to her? I mean to hear her say that is, actually, dangerous to our democracy,” McDaniel said on Fox Business' "Mornings With Maria," adding that the 2016 nominees' comments mean a double standard.

During an interview on Showtime's "The Circus," Clinton said that the election will be close, and "Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is."

“What if I said that?" said McDaniel. "What if I said, 'President Trump shouldn’t concede under any circumstances?' Hillary Clinton says that and it is egregious, it is un-American, it undermines our democracy."

McDaniel also said that Clinton still seems so angry, but said that she wants to tell her that "you lost because of you. Because you didn’t show up in states like Wisconsin and Michigan, and you didn’t care about those forgotten Americans that (President) Donald Trump is featuring in this campaign.”