WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ernst | hinson | iowa | senate

Sen. Joni Ernst Backs Rep. Ashley Hinson in Iowa Senate Race

By    |   Saturday, 10 January 2026 06:36 PM EST

Retiring Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, endorsed Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, on Saturday in the race to succeed her, a move Republicans are treating as a step toward locking down a high-profile open-seat contest as Democrats try to broaden the 2026 map.

Ernst formally endorsed Hinson during a campaign stop in Adel, west of Des Moines, where Hinson held an event at Spring Manufacturing, according to The Gazette.

The endorsement adds a high-profile in-state boost to Hinson's bid as national Republicans work to avoid a costly primary and keep the seat in GOP hands.

Hinson launched her Senate campaign in September 2025, after Ernst announced she would step aside.

Hinson is also backed by President Donald Trump, who endorsed her in September 2025.

On the Republican side, former state lawmaker Jim Carlin is also running.

Democrats, meanwhile, have sought to frame the race around costs and health care, pushing back on Republican efforts to present the seat as safely in the GOP column.

In a statement from Iowa Democratic Party spokesperson Paige Godden criticized both Ernst and Hinson, argued that the two Republicans share the same priorities.

The Democratic primary field includes state Sen. Zach Wahls, state Rep. Josh Turek, former chamber of commerce leader Nathan Sage, and veterans advocate Bob Krause.

Ernst's retirement announcement in 2025 drew national attention because it created an open Senate seat in a state that has favored Republicans in recent cycles.

Reuters reported at the time that Ernst stepping aside could complicate Republicans' efforts to maintain control of the Senate, though it also noted the seat was rated "Likely Republican" by the Cook Political Report.

Iowa's primary is June 2, with the general election set for Nov. 3.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Retiring Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, endorsed Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, on Saturday in the race to succeed her, a move Republicans are treating as a step toward locking down a high-profile open-seat contest as Democrats try to broaden the 2026 map.
ernst, hinson, iowa, senate
283
2026-36-10
Saturday, 10 January 2026 06:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved