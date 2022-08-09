McConnell Still Silent on FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is yet to release a statement on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion on Monday.

The Kentucky Republican has frequently sparred with Trump since the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and did not respond to Breitbart’s recent request for comment, according to the publication.

Meanwhile, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who has fashioned himself as a staunch defender of the former president among Senate GOP leadership, promised the conference would investigate the raid if they achieved a majority in November.

“All related records must be made available to Congress NOW and every Republican must demand accountability,” wrote Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

“When Republicans retake the majority in the Senate, there will be a thorough and aggressive investigation,” he continued. “Everything needs to be on the table for AG [Attorney General Merrick] Garland, including impeachment if he doesn’t come out today and explain what happened.”

Other Republicans in Senate leadership, including Conference Chairman John Barrasso of Wyoming and Vice Chairwoman Joni Ernst of Iowa, backed up Scott’s concerns and calls for a congressional probe.

Still, McConnell’s silence was deafening. It comes one month after Trump characterized the leader as a “disloyal sleazebag” for his comments in the wake of Jan. 6 and his lack of opposition to the House’s ongoing investigation.

“Is this the same Mitch McConnell who was losing big in Kentucky, and came to the White House to BEG me for an Endorsement and help? Without me he would have lost in a landslide. A disloyal sleaze bag!” Trump posted on Truth Social.