Tags: mcconnell | manchin | gop | democrats

McConnell: Manchin 'Certainly Welcome' in GOP

mitch mcconnell speaks to press
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 14, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 21 December 2021 01:29 PM

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell this week commented that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is "certainly welcome" in the Republican Party following his announcement of his opposition to the Build Back Better bill.

The Kentucky Republican, during an interview on Monday on "The Guy Benson Show" podcast, said Manchin "doesn’t fit well over there, but that is a decision ultimately that he has to make. We certainly welcome him to join us if he was so inclined."

He also said that Manchin performed "the single greatest favor" he could for the United States by opposing the Build Back Better legislation.

"Ironically, in my wrap-up press conference at the end of the session last Thursday, I said the single greatest favor Joe Manchin could give the country is to kill this bill," McConnell said. "That’s what the country needs, to see this bill killed. It is absolutely inappropriate and unnecessary at a time when we’re fighting inflation."

He added, "It was a great shot in the arm for the country. I think it’s exactly what the country needed at this particular time."

McConnell went on to say that he "was shocked at the vitriol," from the White House following Manchin’s announcement. "And basically, it seemed to me that they were calling Sen. Manchin a liar. I think that was not smart. This is a 50-50 Senate. It’s going to be 50-50 for another year, and believe me, this is not how I would handle a disappointing vote like that."

Tuesday, 21 December 2021 01:29 PM
