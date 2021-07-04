Rep. McCaul Slams Biden for 'Foreign Policy Blunder' at US-Mexico Border

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, on Sunday blasted the Biden administration border strategy, calling the surge in migrants there a “self-inflicted wound and a foreign policy blunder.”

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” McCaul said President Joe Biden dismantled agreements in the Trump administration that had successfully addressed the issue.

“This was a self-inflicted wound and a foreign policy blunder,” he said of the massive influx of migrants. “The president with one stroke of a pen on Inaugural Day rescinded the ‘Remain in Mexico’ agreements, the asylum cooperation agreements with Central America.

“The Trump administration got this one right,” he added, saying President Joe Biden undoing those policies reflected Biden “really not knowing what he was doing other than the fact that Trump's name was on it caused significant damage.”

According to McCaul, Border Patrol officials contend “there's a direct cause and effect between these foreign policy decisions and what we are seeing now with the border.”

“The Biden administration is going to own this and I don't know how they can fix it because they're not willing to go back to these policies,” he asserted. “It's very, very sad.”

McCaul said a wall at the border “plays a big part in the security at the border.

“When you get to the root cause of the problem, this is where we need to do a better job working with Central America,” he said.