McCarthy Rips Dem Spending Plans As Costing As Much As US Spent In WWII

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Sunday criticized spending plans from Democrats as a “redistribution of wealth” that in total would cost “the amount of money we spent to win World War II.”

In an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis, reported in advance by The Hill, McCarthy said the $1 trillion Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill and $3.5 trillion social spending plan would also create “greater inflation.”would total “the amount of money we spent to win World War II.”

“It’s redistribution of wealth, it will take money out of the economy, make America less competitive, especially for our competition around the world,” he said. “It’s a real concern.”

The House is set to vote on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill later this month, with some progressive lawmakers warning they won’t support it without movement on the larger social spending plan Democrats aim to pass through reconciliation.

With any additional changes — 13 Democrats are pushing for expanded unemployment insurance in the larger spending plan — McCarthy asserted it would result in “spending more than $5 trillion, that’s the amount of money we spent to win World War II.”

USA Today calculated the United States spent the 2019 equivalent of roughly $4.7 trillion in the WWII involvement.

“Every time we warned ahead of time of these Democratic policies, you know, President [Joe] Biden said he’s going to bring American back, but I didn’t realize he wanted to take us back to the 70s,” McCarthy said.

“Americans are held hostage in the Middle East, where we have inflation, gas prices are high and they’re begging OPEC to produce more while not allowing America to become energy independent,” he added.

The spending, he argued, proved “we need a check and balance, we need to have some accountability and some control, that’s why we’re only five seats away from winning Congress back out of control and firing [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] once and for all.”