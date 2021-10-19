×
Tags: mayorkas | covid

Homeland Security Sec Mayorkas Tests Positive for COVID

(Getty)

Tuesday, 19 October 2021 03:35 PM

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

"Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for COVID-19 after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," the DHS said on Twitter.

"He is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway," the tweet added.

The secretary was scheduled to travel to Colombia along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but he is now working from home.

The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus has led to breakthrough infections in some fully vaccinated people, although their cases tend to be milder, typically without requiring hospitalization.

