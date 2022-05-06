Florida Lt. Gov. Nunez to Newsmax: SCOTUS Leak a 'Sad Day for America'

Florida is standing "firmly in favor of the sanctity of life," but the leak of a draft Supreme Court document on the Roe v. Wade decision is a "sad day for America," Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez said on Newsmax Friday.

"There's a lot of things we could say about the leak and how damaging it is to the institution of the Supreme Court, but also from the standpoint of what they're trying to accomplish with that leak," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "National Report." "It was certainly leaked for the purpose of trying to subvert the process, trying to politicize this and gain what they view as an advantage by releasing this information."

The left is aiming for "mob rule" through the leaked document, and are trying to "politicize it all for the express purpose of trying to get what they want, which is basically abortion for all at all times, at any point," Nunez said.

In Florida, which has a 15-week abortion rule, "we want to make sure that here in Florida we not only support women, we support our children, the unborn but also the family," said Nunez. "This is a very sad day for America when you see people trying to subvert the process and trying to capitalize in such a sinister way."

The left is also being "dishonest" with claims that the draft document means abortions will be eliminated nationwide if Roe v. Wade is overturned, said Nunez.

"I think it's important that we realize that what Justice [Samuel] Alito indicated in that draft is that he believes firmly that this should go back to the states, to the representatives of the people," said Nunez. "From Florida's perspective, we are always going to fight for the unborn.

"We have taken steps over the course of many years to put further restrictions and protections for the unborn, and obviously, we'll see what happens next legislative session but I believe that very strongly, the governor and I are in favor of looking at ways to protect the unborn."

Nunez also hit back at outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki and her dismissal of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' fight against Disney as being a battle against Mickey Mouse.

"There is no company in America that has the type of privileges that Disney has under this particular form of governance that they have embedded in there in the state laws," said Nunez. "For the governor to stand strong and make sure that it is a level playing field for all of our corporations, I think it's something that everyone and every state should aspire to."

