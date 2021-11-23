Matthew McConaughey on Texas: 'I Will Let You Know Shortly'

Matthew McConaughey told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview released Tuesday that he will "shortly" announce his decision about whether he’s running for governor of Texas.

McConaughey, who on Tuesday was named the Hollywood Reporter’s "Philanthropist of the Year" for his work with his nonprofit, the Just Keep Livin Foundation, was asked about running for governor ahead of the Dec. 13 deadline to declare.

The actor said that "it’s a whole new thing," and noted, "I prepare for everything. I’m a big preparer. I am not until I am — OK?"

He added, "Is this something I’ve been thinking about for 20 years, and I know what I want to do, but I’m just holding on to my answer? No. It’s a new embassy of leadership that I have really been doing my diligence to study, to look into, to question what it is, what would it be for me. Not the question of, ‘Hey, do you think I could win?’ No. Let’s talk about what Texas politics is. Talk about a policy statement.

"I’m a storyteller. I’m a CEO. But being CEO of a state? Am I best equipped for the people in the state, and for my family and myself? There’s great sacrifice that comes with a decision. That’s what I’ve been doing, and there’s no tease to it. There’s me doing my diligence, and I will let you know shortly."

McConaughey added that he "missed the news" that former Texas Democrat Rep. Beto O’Rourke is officially running for governor, but said that he "figured he would" enter the race.