WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: masculinity | men | male

Pew Poll: More Republican Men Rate Themselves 'Highly Masculine'

By    |   Thursday, 17 October 2024 03:43 PM EDT

A full 53% of Republican men rate themselves as “highly masculine” compared with 29% of Democratic men, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

The survey, conducted Sept. 3-15, asked 6,204 respondents to rate their own masculinity and femininity on separate scales, from zero to four.

Researchers calculated their differences.

The poll also found:

  • 25% say people in the United States have mostly negative views of men who are “manly or masculine.”
  • Among Republican men, 45% do think people have negative views of masculine men, and the vast majority of those who feel this way say this is a bad thing. Much smaller shares of Republican women (24%), Democratic men (20%) and Democratic women (13%) say people view masculine men negatively.
  • Among women, 35% rate themselves as highly feminine; 38% of Republican women see themselves as highly feminine, compared with 32% of Democratic women.

The margin of error on the survey is 1.5 percentage points.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A full 53% of Republican men rate themselves as "highly masculine" compared with 29% of Democratic men, according to a Pew Research Center survey.The survey, conducted Sept. 3-15, asked 6,204 respondents to rate their own masculinity and femininity on separate scales, from...
masculinity, men, male
156
2024-43-17
Thursday, 17 October 2024 03:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved