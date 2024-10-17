Pew Poll: More Republican Men Rate Themselves 'Highly Masculine'

A full 53% of Republican men rate themselves as “highly masculine” compared with 29% of Democratic men, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

The survey, conducted Sept. 3-15, asked 6,204 respondents to rate their own masculinity and femininity on separate scales, from zero to four.

Researchers calculated their differences.

The poll also found:

25% say people in the United States have mostly negative views of men who are “manly or masculine.”

Among Republican men, 45% do think people have negative views of masculine men, and the vast majority of those who feel this way say this is a bad thing. Much smaller shares of Republican women (24%), Democratic men (20%) and Democratic women (13%) say people view masculine men negatively.

Among women, 35% rate themselves as highly feminine; 38% of Republican women see themselves as highly feminine, compared with 32% of Democratic women.

The margin of error on the survey is 1.5 percentage points.