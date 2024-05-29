Jerry Seinfeld Says He Misses Dominant Masculinity

In a new interview, Jerry Seinfeld said he misses how things were in the 1960s.

Appearing on the "Honestly with Bari Weiss" podcast Tuesday, Seinfeld said he feels cultural hierarchy has "absolutely vaporized in today's moment."

Jerry Seinfeld said he is nostalgic for the "agreed-upon hierarchy" of American culture in the 1960s, adding that he misses "dominant masculinity."

"That is why people lean on the horn and drive in the crazy way that they drive," Seinfeld said. "Because we have no sense of hierarchy. And as humans, we don't really feel comfortable like that."

Seinfeld said he always wanted to be a "real man," and that the 1960s was full of men like JFK, Muhammad Ali, Sean Connery, and Howard Cosell.

"I miss a dominant masculinity," Seinfeld said. "I get the toxic thing, but I still like a real man. I like people that have a little style in everything they do."

The "Seinfeld" star praised Hugh Grant who appears in his new Netflix comedy "Unfrosted," about the origin of Pop Tarts.

"He knows how to dress," Seinfeld said. "He knows how to talk. He's charming. He has stories, he's comfortable at dinner parties, he knows how to get a drink."