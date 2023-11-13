×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: maryanne trump barry | obituary

Donald Trump's Sister Maryanne Trump Barry Dies at 86

Donald Trump's Sister Maryanne Trump Barry Dies at 86
Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, sits in the balcony during Trump's 2016 election night rally in New York. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

Monday, 13 November 2023 11:03 AM EST

Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a former federal judge, has died at 86, The New York Times reported Monday, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter.

She was found dead Monday in her Fifth Avenue apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side, according to multiple media reports.

Emergency crews responded to a call of a person in cardiac arreest, sources told ABC News.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was expected to determine cause of death.

Barry was appointed in 1983 by then-president Ronald Reagan to be a judge in New Jersey's U.S. District Court and later became a federal appeals court judge. She retired in 2019.

A spokesperson for former President Trump could not immediately be reached for commen

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump's older sister and a former federal judge, has died at 86, The New York Times reported Monday, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter....
maryanne trump barry, obituary
128
2023-03-13
Monday, 13 November 2023 11:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved