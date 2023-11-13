Donald Trump's Sister Maryanne Trump Barry Dies at 86

Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a former federal judge, has died at 86, The New York Times reported Monday, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter.

She was found dead Monday in her Fifth Avenue apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side, according to multiple media reports.

Emergency crews responded to a call of a person in cardiac arreest, sources told ABC News.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was expected to determine cause of death.

Barry was appointed in 1983 by then-president Ronald Reagan to be a judge in New Jersey's U.S. District Court and later became a federal appeals court judge. She retired in 2019.

A spokesperson for former President Trump could not immediately be reached for commen