NRA Endorses Democrat, First Time Since 2020

For the first time in four years, the National Rifle Association is endorsing a Democrat.

The NRA is endorsing Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, who is running for a second term in the state's at-large district. This is the first time the NRA has endorsed a Democrat since it endorsed Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., in 2020.

On her website, Peltola claims to own 176 long guns and vows to protect Alaskans' Second Amendment rights.

"Guns are an integral part of Alaska's culture and our subsistence lifestyles," Peltola said in a statement to The Hill. "Alaskan gun [owners] are the strongest proponents for responsible gun ownership. We pass down our knowledge and skills to our children."

Randy Kozuch, the chair of the NRA Political Victory Fund, said the organization endorses any candidate who supports and defends the constitutional right to keep and bear arms, regardless of party affiliation.

"In Congress, Representative Peltola has supported efforts to rein in overreach by the ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives], voted for legislation supporting the Second Amendment rights of veterans, and voted in favor of protecting traditional ammunition," Kozuch said in a statement. "Given her strong record of support for gun rights and law-abiding gun owners, NRA-PVF is proud to endorse Representative Peltola for re-election."

No other Senate or House Democrat has received an endorsement from the gun rights group this election cycle.

The NRA endorsing Democrats wasn't uncommon until the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida according to the Washington Examiner. The NRA started retracting endorsements after Democrats called for stricter gun control measures in the wake of the shooting, the Trace reported.