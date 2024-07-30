NRA President to Newsmax: 'Tremendous Victory' in New York Civil Case

National Rifle Association President Bob Barr told Newsmax on Tuesday that the gun rights group achieved a "tremendous victory" in a civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James in which she was seeking an outside monitor for the organization's finances.

"This is a tremendous victory, not just for the NRA, but for all Americans who believe in our Bill of Rights, and, in particular, the right to keep and bear arms because it stops the attorney general from New York, from her four year-long assault on the NRA, what it stands for, its members, and its donors," Barr said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

On Monday, New York Judge Joel Cohen declined to appoint an outside monitor for the NRA's finances, suggesting the outside oversight mechanism would be "time-consuming, disruptive, and will impose significant costs on the NRA without corresponding benefits."

"Now, there also, though, remains some details to be worked out with the judge to ensure that the good governance procedures that the NRA has already put in place, remain in place, and we're more than happy to do that," Barr said. "But this is a tremendous victory because it tells the attorney general in New York you cannot weaponize your office to stop the NRA from its First and Second Amendment work."

When asked where the NRA goes from here, Barr said the advocacy group goes "on the offensive" after wrapping up a case that has consumed much of its time and resources.

"Dealing with this case, which has gone on for more than four years, has consumed a great deal of our time, understandably," he said. "It's consumed a great deal of our money, necessarily. But now, we can begin to focus on, particularly for the coming election, on ensuring, as we always have, that the right to keep and bear arms is an important part of campaigns from the courthouses across this country all the way up to the presidency, with reelecting Donald Trump."

The ability of citizens to protect themselves is "going to be very much on the ballot this year," across the country, Barr said, "particularly with the presidency."

"Kamala Harris is a known and very strident opponent of the Second Amendment; President Trump is a known and very strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and that will be front and center in these elections," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com