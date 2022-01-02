Sen. Marshall Blasts WH 'Nightmare' Policies That Are 'Compounding' Problems

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., on Sunday blasted the Biden administration for creating what he called a “nightmare” with policies that once enacted, are “compounding” the problems they were supposed to address.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Marshall called out inflation and vaccine mandates as the most serious policy mistakes.

“America is living a nightmare, a nightmare created by the policies from this White House” has created, he said.

“Just take a scan around the country, around the world at the crisis created by this White House: crisis at the border, a culture of lawlessness across the country, inflation, the price of gasoline, the inability to deal with COVID, national security issues. All these policies are coming to roost right now, and we're all living that nightmare.”

According to Marshall, what’s worse is “we see a compounding of errors now.”

“When you look at these issues, you can't look at them in little silos,” he said.

“There’s overlaps. Whether it's COVID, how the [vaccine] mandate is ’impacting the military, health care workers, how it's impacting national security. We’re seeing a compounding of errors right now by this administration.”

The senator said in his state of Kansas, the biggest issues for voters are inflation and the vaccine mandates.

“Those challenges … overlap with each other,” he asserted.

“We need to get people back to work. We created artificial supply chain disruption by telling people we're going to pay you more to stay at home than…to go back to work,” he said.

“We need to go back to [former] President [Donald] Trump's energy policies,” he added. “The price of gasoline, the cost of utilities are up significantly over the past year, and all those are results of this president's policies. Those would be two simple solutions. Let's get back to energy independence, let's turn American innovation loose again.”

Yet Marshall said he’s confident about winning the Senate back.

"I'm very bullish that we'll get the majority back in the Senate, and I think we start by just giving the Democrats more rope,” he said.

“America's looking at their policies, so I'm very, very optimistic. And I'm optimistic at the polls I'm seeing.”

He then ticked off states the GOP could win back to its side.

“I think we can jot down Missouri as a victory, Alabama as a victory. I think we're going to be okay in North Carolina,” he said. “I think we're really solid in Ohio. We've got some work to do in Pennsylvania, but we're going to go on the offense.”

“I think that we have a great opportunity here to pick up seats in Arizona as well as Georgia,” he insisted.

“If we get the economy right, everything else falls into place,” Marshall added. “As opposed to a one-size-fits-all, sledgehammer approach by the federal government, I think Americans are going to see that approach doesn't work. Let's turn it back to the states, local communities to solve their own problems and get the economy going again.”

