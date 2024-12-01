Sen. Blackburn Eager to Confirm Patel as FBI Head

Sen. Marsha Blackburn gave her overwhelming support for Kash Patel as President-elect Donald Trump's choice for FBI director, telling Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that she is eager to get "this nomination across the finish line."

The Tennessee Republican, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Patel "has more experience than just about anybody coming into this position."

"He has a well-rounded background. I look forward to supporting him and pushing this nomination across the finish line," she said.

"The American people want President Trump's Cabinet nominees to be confirmed, and that is the job we should be doing immediately on Jan. 20."

The senator also pointed out the importance voters placed on defending national security.

"The American people have spoken. They want the border secure. They want the fentanyl, the drug trafficking, the human trafficking, the sex trafficking, the gangs, and the crime to end," Blackburn said.

"They know they can depend on President Trump to do that. They know that [border czar] Tom Homan is going to be out there securing the southern border. It is why the American people overwhelmingly support the way President Donald Trump is carrying out this transition."

The senator also said that Trump's strength can be seen by "global leaders coming to the table in advance of his being sworn into office."

"What you're going to see is basically the global diplomacy of rock, paper, scissors. It is strength, weakness, appeasement. And strength wins."

"They know Donald Trump is a strong leader. They know if he says he is going to sanction you, if he's going to hold you accountable, he is going to do that. That's why you saw [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau fly to Palm Beach [Florida] to meet with President Trump."



