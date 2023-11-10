Sen. Blackburn Seeks Epstein Flight Logs to Identify Perps

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is pressing the Senate Judiciary Committee to issue subpoenas for the flight logs of the deceased alleged pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to identify other possible perpetrators who might have participated in the "horrific conduct" against children on Epstein's private Caribbean island and other places.

Blackburn's request was also a dig against the Senate panel over its discussion to issue subpoenas to Supreme Court justices during a hearing on Thursday, calling it a "sham."

The list of people who were friends with Epstein or at least linked to the financier represent a who's-who of public figures, including those in politics and entertainment. It was alleged that Epstein used his private plane, dubbed "The Lolita Express," to shuttle underage girls to his Little St. James island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"The American people deserve to know the names of every person who participated in Jeffrey Epstein's human trafficking ring," Blackburn posted to X, on Thursday evening.

Blackburn pressed the committee, chaired by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., while decrying its consideration of subpoenas to Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito Jr. as part of an ethics probe.

"Since we're in the business of issuing subpoenas now, here are a few more that I've filed," Blackburn told the panel. "A subpoena to Jeffrey Epstein's estate to provide the flight logs for his private plane. Given the numerous allegations of human trafficking and abuse surrounding Mr. Epstein, we've got to identify everyone who could have participated in his horrific conduct.

"So, Mr. Chairman, I think there are real issues that we should be talking about. ... The world is on fire, but you've chosen to launch an assault on the Supreme Court's legitimacy.

"If you want to take up our time and go there, Mr. Chairman, we can go there. This is a sad day in the history of this prestigious committee, but I'm confident that the American people see this sham for what it really is."

Durbin postponed a vote on the subpoenas into Thomas and Alito, and a spokesperson said Blackburn would bring up the Epstein subpoenas again next week.

Epstein pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges in July 2019 and was found dead in his Manhattan cell a month later.

His death was ruled a suicide.