Sen. Blackburn: Proposed Law Fights 'Activist Judges'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who earlier this week joined Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in introducing the Judicial Relief Clarification Act, spoke out on the Senate floor against what she called "activist judges" who are using the courts to block President Donald Trump's agenda.

"In the last two months alone, judges issued more injunctions — 15 of them — against President Trump than during the entire Biden administration," Blackburn said. "There were 14 against him."

Blackburn noted that in the constitutional republic of the United States, a president represents the "will of We the People" more than any other elected official, as the president is the only office holder elected by an entire nation.

"In November, the American people gave President Trump a powerful mandate to secure the border, lower inflation, rein in spending, and restore our standing in the world and usher in what he terms a new Golden Age for America," Blackburn said.

She added that the Trump administration has already had "a lot of success," and the American people, for the most part, are pleased with what he has done.

"But on many fronts, the Trump agenda has been held up in court, not for legitimate legal reasons but because activist judges want to block as many actions by this administration as they possibly can," said Blackburn.

But the judges are not issuing rulings on small details in narrow cases but are "trying to stop policies at the heart of President Trump's America First agenda," she said.

"What Tennesseans and Americans want to see is a government that is transparent, that is going to be accountable to the people [and] a good steward of their money," Blackburn said.

The problem is, the activists on the left "can't get what they wanted on the ballot box" or legislatively, so they're turning to the courts, she added.

"What we have seen, what is troubling so many Tennesseans, activist judges on the bench, all of a sudden are trying to act like they are Supreme Court judges" with the ability to take down the decisions "of a president who is delivering what the American people want," said Blackburn.

This means that those on the left are "depending on the judiciary to rescue them."

District judges, she added, are making rulings that apply not only to their own district but across the whole of the federal government.

Americans also want a government that spends taxpayer dollars responsibly, but after the Department of Government Efficiency found $140 billion in taxpayer savings, "activist judges" ruled against the findings.

"This obstruction is undermining our Constitution," said Blackburn, adding that if the nation's 677 district judges have veto power over the president, the nation is no longer sovereign.

Blackburn said the bill she and Grassley are backing ends the practice of nationwide injunctions, makes temporary restraining orders against federal or state governments immediately appealable, and ensures that the courts can only issue relief for a case or controversy before them.

The provisions, she said, would restore the federal courts to their core purpose of administering justice under the rule of law and not deciding nationwide policy.