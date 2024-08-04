Sen. Mullin: 'Snake' Iran Needs Its Head Cut Off

Iran should finally be held accountable for its longtime sponsorship of terror across the globe, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said Sunday.

Tensions in the Middle East have "already been escalated," Mullin told CNN's "State of the Union."

"At this point, what they need to know is that it's not peace through appeasement; it's peace through strength. And there should be no daylight between us and Israel right now," he said.

"Israel had the right to do what they did. They took out the leader of Hamas that was — that Tehran was aiding and abetting and was harboring, obviously. He was there.

"This is no different than us going after Osama bin Laden when he was in Pakistan. This is the organization that attacked them on Oct. 7 that Iran has funded," he continued.

"And we have known that, that they're funding a terrorist organization. And for them to go out and take the leader out, they have every right to do that."

Mullin added that the Biden-Harris administration's attempts to create some separation between the U.S. and Israel show its weakness.

"If [former] President [Donald] Trump was in office, this wouldn't even be an issue. And I mean that, because they were afraid of President Trump," he said.

"They knew that he had — he led peace through strength, not peace of appeasement, and that his word meant something. There would be no daylight between us and Israel if President Trump’s administration was in place.

"You're seeing the snake raise its head, and the snake is Iran. And that head needs to be cut off," Mullin said.