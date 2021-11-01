Rep. Greene Fined Additional Times for Not Wearing Mask on House Floor

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has received four more fines from the House Ethics Committee for refusing to wear her mask on the House floor on separate occasions in September, Axios congressional reporter Andrew Solender reported Monday on Twitter.

The fine of $2,500 per infraction will be taken out of her pay, according to Axios, which showed a letter dated Monday from the House Ethics Committee and outlining the violations.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi first introduced the House floor mask mandate in July 2020 after many Republicans refused to wear one, and in January House Democrats voted to make the mandate enforceable by fines, according to The Hill.

The mask mandate was taken away in June but was then brought back a month later because of the surge in coronavirus cases brought on by the delta variant.

Since then, Greene has violated the mandate numerous times as one of several GOP lawmakers who have protested against it being reinstated on the House floor.

She has also, along with two other Republican legislators, challenged the constitutionality of the fines by filing a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

In addition, Greene has stated that she is refusing to wear a mask in order to demonstrate that "I’m taking a stand on the House floor, because I don’t want the people to stand alone," The Guardian reported.

Greene had also compared House coronavirus rules to "a time and history where people were told to wear a gold star… put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany."

However, she later apologized for those comments, the Guardian reported, saying she was "truly sorry for offending people with remarks about the Holocaust."

She added that she had visited the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and had stated that "there’s no comparison and there never ever will be."