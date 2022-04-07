Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Kimmel Fans Called In Threats After 'Joke'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Thursday that fans of late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel have called in threats to her office after he made a joke on his show this week saying she should be struck by actor Will Smith.

".@jimmykimmel your fans called my office today in direct response to you inciting physical violence towards me. It’s not a joke. You knew exactly what you were doing. @ABC and their parent company @WaltDisneyCo should not allow your misogyny & threats of violence, Greene tweeted late Thursday afternoon.

The tweet also includes a video that introduces the joke that Kimmel told on his ABC program "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday with the introduction, "Jimmy Kimmel calls for violence against Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene: April 5, 2022."

In the clip, Kimmel calls Green "Klan Mom" and shows a tweet from her where she criticizes Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins for saying they would break ranks and join Democrats in voting to confirm Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson as the first Black female justice on the Supreme Court.

"Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ," she wrote in the tweet, referencing GOP criticisms of what they called Jackson's light sentencing in child pornography cases. Jackson defended the sentences, saying she looked at each case on its own merit.

"Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?" Kimmel says after reading the tweet.

Kimmel's comment was in reference to Smith's infamous striking of comedian Chris Rock at this year's Oscars after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Greene tweeted Wednesday that she had reported the remark to police:

".@ABC, this threat of violence against me by@jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice."

Kimmel fired back, mockingly, "Officer? I would like to report a joke."

"You weren’t joking. You hide your misogyny and your racism behind your 'jokes' on @ABC," Greene responded. "This was a dog whistle to the violent left to assault me or worse, and your already inspiring fantasies of violence against me. How many new death threats will I get that are [from] your fans?"

"The only fantasies you inspire are of silence," Kimmel tweeted back. "Maybe you should report this to Animal Control?"

In Greene's latest response, the video says "multiple" threats were received at her office following Kimmel's comments. Audio from two of the purported calls are included, with a man saying, "Jimmy Kimmel's definitely right, you should get Will Smith'd every day, breakfast, lunch and dinner. (laughing) You're a moron, dummy."

The other is much more violent and includes multiple vulgarities, and is followed again by Kimmel saying, "Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?"

Greene, who is seeking reelection this year in Georgia's 14th Congressional District, faces five challengers in the state's May 24 Republican primary, according to Ballotpedia.

She has also filed a lawsuit challenging a state law that a voters group has invoked to question her eligibility to seek reelection, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.