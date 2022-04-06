Trump Endorses Reps. Greene, Jordan for Reelection

Former President Donald Trump continued his string of endorsements on Wednesday, announcing support for two of his most notable allies: Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Jim Jordan of Ohio.

The former president issued both endorsements in separate official statements through his Save America PAC.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is a warrior in Congress,” Trump wrote of the congresswoman. ''She doesn’t back down, she doesn’t give up, and she has ALWAYS been with “Trump.” Marjorie has worked very hard to secure the Border, stop the Radical Left, and ensure the truth is known about the RIGGED and STOLEN 2020 Presidential Election. She loves our Country and MAGA, its greatest ever political movement. Marjorie is running for re-election to Congress, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!''

Greene is seeking reelection in a deep red rural district in Georgia, and according to a Target Point poll taken in January, easily leading her Republican rival Jennifer Strahan 70% to 30% in the party’s primary.

The 14th Congressional District of Georgia that Greene is running in has gone from a partisan voting index (PVI) of R+55 to R+45 in 2020 census redistricting, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Trump issued a lengthier statement on his endorsement of Jordan, emphasizing his role in pushing against Robert Mueller's investigation and both impeachments.

“Congressman Jim Jordan is an America First Champion for the people of Ohio’s 4th Congressional District, and our Country. Quite frankly, he is a truly outstanding man, and a fighter like no other,” the endorsement read.

“He is a fierce advocate of our Make America Great Again agenda, and I was proud to award him our Country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” he continued. “American Patriot Jim Jordan has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Jordan, similar to Greene, is running for reelection in a solidly Republican district with little competition. According to FiveThirtyEight, the PVI of his seat changed by only one, from R+39 to R+40.

The Ohio congressman has been a leader in the more conservative side of the GOP. He co-founded the Freedom Caucus during the tea party movement in the early 2010s and is seen as a potential contender for a future House leadership position.