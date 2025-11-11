Rep. Greene: 'Only Way Is Through Jesus'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Tuesday disputed President Donald Trump's claim that she has "lost her way" after she criticized his administration and Republican leaders in Congress.

"The only way is through Jesus," Greene posted on X Tuesday morning.

"That's my way, and I've definitely not lost it, actually I'm working hard to put my faith into action," she added.

"My job title is Representative. That's for Georgia's 14th district and the American people, no one else.

"America First America Only!!!" she concluded, followed by three hearts and three American flag emojis.

The congresswoman echoed this message in a statement on Tuesday that hit back at Trump, who recently said Greene "lost her way" after she began criticizing the Republican Party in recent weeks.

"I don't know what happened to Marjorie. Nice woman, but she's lost her way," Trump said Monday when asked about Greene's remark that he was focusing too much on foreign policy over domestic issues.

"I have to view the presidency as a worldwide situation, not locally. And we could have a world that's on fire where wars come to our shores very easily," he added.

"I haven't lost my way," Greene said in a statement to The Hill. "I'm 100% America first and only!"

She previously hit out at Trump on Monday, the day he hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House, in a social media post.

"I would really like to see nonstop meetings at the WH on domestic policy not foreign policy and foreign country's leaders," Greene wrote.

"Start by hauling in the health insurance company's executives and let's start formulating our Republican plan to save America from Obamacare and ACA tax credits that have skyrocketed the cost of health insurance!"