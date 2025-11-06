Rep. Greene to Newsmax: Both Parties 'Failing' Americans

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said her focus remains on being a lawmaker, telling Newsmax on Thursday that her political mission has always been to hold both parties accountable.

"Everyone's been asking me that," Greene said when asked about her political ambitions. "I guess they are questioning since I went on Bill Maher's show and went on 'The View.' But the job I'm trying to do is the job that I have right now."

Greene said she entered Congress in 2020 criticizing Republicans as sharply as Democrats, arguing that Washington's leadership — regardless of party — has failed ordinary Americans.

"Actually, I ran for Congress in 2020 complaining about Republicans just as much as I complained about Democrats," she told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "And that's something that people don't know up here in D.C. But my district knows very well."

Greene said both parties have contributed to the ballooning national debt, which she pegged at $38 trillion, and that her campaign has always been rooted in standing up for what she called "the forgotten men and women" who make up much of her Georgia district.

"I've complained that both parties, no matter who is in charge, have run us into now $38 trillion in debt," she said. "It's Washington, D.C., that always fails the American people and never really delivers."

