Lofquist: Va. Democrats Won't Fight for Veterans

OPINION

Serving in the armed services is a noble and selfless commitment that involves dedicating one's life to protecting their country and its citizens.

When I enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, I did not do it because of the benefits I would receive after my service — I did it because I love our country.

I am not alone.

But for many families who lost loved ones who fought for our freedoms or for veterans who are wounded overseas, those benefits that were promised to us can be the difference between life and death.

Access to mental health, education, and financial resources is critical for ensuring our veterans can successfully transition back into civilian life.

Protecting veterans' earned benefits is crucial to honoring the service and sacrifices of the brave men and women who have served in our armed services.

These benefits are under attack.

Gold Star Families and disabled veterans across the country — particularly right here in Virginia — are about to lose some of the benefits our government promised them.

Instead of keeping their promise, lawmakers are either cutting benefits or refusing to extend access to them.

Here in Virginia, the Democratic-controlled State Senate has refused to take up an extension on benefits that directly impact Gold Star Families and disabled veterans.

Safeguarding veterans benefits is not a partisan issue.

Despite an almost evenly split General Assembly, both Republicans and Democrats have come together on this issue, advocating for an extension to these benefits.

Democratic leaders in the State Senate, however, are playing politics with no discretion for our veterans. They have chosen to fully fund progressive diversity, equity, and inclusion programs instead of supporting military families.

As a combat veteran who could have benefitted from this program, I understand the impact that inaction from Virginia’s General Assembly has had on veteran communities across the Commonwealth.

When our country is under attack, the brave men and women who enlist in our armed services put their lives on hold to answer the call, often risking life and limb. It is the duty of our government to ensure they are compensated for their sacrifice.

Our benefits are earned and should not be used as a political pawn in budget negotiations or partisan fights.

It is almost too late to prevent Virginia Democrats from stripping these earned benefits.

The threat, however, is that states across the country could begin to follow Virginia’s lead and treat these programs as unearned entitlements as opposed to earned benefits.

Kurt Lofquist, served in the U.S. Marines, and a Virginia Republican Political Consultant.