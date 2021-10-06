×
Tags: manchin | filibuster | debt ceiling

Manchin Against Changing Filibuster to Raise Debt Ceiling

joe manchin speaks to press
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks at a press conference outside his office on Capitol Hill on Oct. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 02:05 PM

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Wednesday that he would block any attempt to change the Senate filibuster rule in an effort to raise the debt ceiling without Republican cooperation, Bloomberg reported.

"We are not going to default as a country," Manchin said, dismissing reports that he would change his position on the filibuster as "theatrics."

He added that he will continue to insist on a $1.5 trillion limit on a tax and spending plan currently in negotiations by his party.

"I’ve been very, very clear where I stand on the filibuster. Nothing changes," Manchin said to reporters outside of his office on Wednesday, according to The Hill.

He previously said on Monday that "The filibuster has nothing to do with debt ceiling. Basically, we have other tools that we can use and if we have to use them, we should use them."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., hit out at Democrats for not raising the debt ceiling already in a statement on Wednesday.

"For two and a half months, Republicans have provided a clear and consistent road map for the Democratic government to raise the debt ceiling," McConnell said. 

"Democrats have had two and a half months' notice to use the fast-track, party-line reconciliation process which they have already used happily this year and already intend to use again."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
221
Wednesday, 06 October 2021 02:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
