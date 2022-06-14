×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: maine | house | bruce poliquin | jared golden | gop

Former Maine Rep. Poliquin Wins GOP Nom to Face Dem Incumbent Golden

Former Maine Rep. Poliquin Wins GOP Nom to Face Dem Incumbent Golden
Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 11:54 PM

Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, will get a chance for a rematch against Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine in a closely watched congressional race.

Poliquin defeated Liz Caruso in Tuesday's House GOP primary, while Golden cruised.

Poliquin represented Maine's 2nd Congressional District from 2015 to 2019 until losing to the current seat holder, Golden. Golden's victory over Poliquin was the first congressional election decided by ranked-choice voting in U.S. history.

This year, Poliquin is hoping to win a rematch over Golden in one of the most closely watched races of the 2022 midterm elections. But first, Poliquin staved off a challenge from Caruso, the first selectman of the tiny town of Caratunk, in Tuesday's primary.

Poliquin is a businessman who also served as Maine's state treasurer for two years before becoming a congressman. He said he decided to run again because of a Washington agenda he described as "big government socialism" and runaway inflation.

"I came out again from semiretirement because our country and our state are in deep trouble," he said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, will get a chance for a rematch against Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine in a closely watched congressional race.
maine, house, bruce poliquin, jared golden, gop
171
2022-54-14
Tuesday, 14 June 2022 11:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved