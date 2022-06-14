Former Maine Rep. Poliquin Wins GOP Nom to Face Dem Incumbent Golden

Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, will get a chance for a rematch against Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine in a closely watched congressional race.

Poliquin defeated Liz Caruso in Tuesday's House GOP primary, while Golden cruised.

Poliquin represented Maine's 2nd Congressional District from 2015 to 2019 until losing to the current seat holder, Golden. Golden's victory over Poliquin was the first congressional election decided by ranked-choice voting in U.S. history.

This year, Poliquin is hoping to win a rematch over Golden in one of the most closely watched races of the 2022 midterm elections. But first, Poliquin staved off a challenge from Caruso, the first selectman of the tiny town of Caratunk, in Tuesday's primary.

Poliquin is a businessman who also served as Maine's state treasurer for two years before becoming a congressman. He said he decided to run again because of a Washington agenda he described as "big government socialism" and runaway inflation.

"I came out again from semiretirement because our country and our state are in deep trouble," he said.