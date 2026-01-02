Trump Super PAC Enters Year With More Than $300M War Chest

MAGA Inc., President Donald Trump's super PAC, raised more than $102 million in the second half of 2025 and entered the new year with more than $300 million in cash on hand, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission.

Such a large war chest puts Republicans on solid footing heading into the midterm elections as the GOP seeks to build on its slim majority in the House and retain control of the Senate.

The party in power typically does not fare well in midterm elections.

"Thanks to President Trump's leadership, MAGA Inc. will have the resources to help candidates who support President Trump's America First agenda of securing our border, keeping our streets safe, supercharging our economy, and making life more affordable for all Americans," the organization said in a statement posted Friday on X.

The super PAC, which does not face donation limits, said it finished 2025 with $304.3 million in the bank. The filing showed $294.3 million on hand, indicating roughly $10 million was raised in the final days of 2025 and was not reflected in the report.

The largest contributions to MAGA Inc. came from OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman and his wife, Anna Brockman, who together donated $25 million in September. Foris DAX Inc., a corporate entity of Crypto.com, gave a total of $20 million in September and October.

Private equity investor Konstantin Sokolov donated $11 million, according to the filing. Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman gave $5 million in the second half of last year.

Other notable donations included $1 million from e-cigarette maker Juul Labs and $1 million from tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, whose donation in September came two months before Trump renominated him to be NASA administrator. Isaacman was confirmed by the Senate last month.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest person who donated $280 million to Republicans during the 2024 election cycle, indicated he plans to support GOP candidates in the midterms.

"America is toast if the radical left wins," Musk wrote Thursday on X. "They will open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud. Won't be America anymore."