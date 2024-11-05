Exit Polls: Low Black Turnout Threatens Harris in Key Swing States

Preliminary exit polls show a concerning dip in Black voter turnout in key states for Vice President Kamala Harris, with Black male voters appearing especially disengaged. This shift could significantly impact Democratic support, particularly in swing states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, Breitbart reported.

Preliminary exit polls suggest a noticeable decline in Black voter turnout for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, particularly among Black men. The data shows a shift in key swing states, raising questions about the strength of Democratic support in areas critical to Harris' campaign and, by extension, the Democratic Party's standing.

In Pennsylvania, recent exit polls from Reuters reveal that only 3% of voters identified as Black men, down from 5% in 2020. Similarly, the number of Black women voters remained steady at 6%, but the overall lower turnout from Black men concerns Democrats. Black voters made up roughly 20% of Joe Biden's base in 2020, making their reduced engagement a potential setback for the current ticket.

The results indicate that some Black voters, disillusioned with current policy directions, might abstain from voting rather than support Harris despite pro-Harris sentiment among some Black communities. This is particularly significant as these voters, who once felt economically aligned with former President Donald Trump's low-immigration and wage-focused policies, may feel alienated by the current administration's immigration stance.

The trend extends beyond Pennsylvania. National data from Edison Research's exit poll, cited by NewsWire, reflect an overall decrease in Black voter participation. According to preliminary numbers, the 2024 electorate was 71% White, up from 67% in 2020. Black voters represented 11% of the electorate, down from 13% in the last election. Hispanic participation also slightly declined, from 13% to 12%. The exit poll data, while still preliminary, highlights a broader issue of engagement for the Democratic Party.

Reuters further breaks down Pennsylvania's demographics, showing that 83% of voters were white in 2024, up from 81% in 2020. Black voters accounted for 9% of the Pennsylvania electorate, down from 11% in 2020, with the proportion of Hispanic voters remaining steady. Additionally, white men represented 40% of the voting population, a slight increase from 38% in 2020, while white women held steady at 43%.

Nick Sortor posted on X that:

"ABC News is warning of "SEVERE CRACKS" in the Democrat voter base in Michigan today. Traditional Democrat strongholds such as Wayne County are seeing HUGE amounts of Black and Arab voters jumping to Trump. This is MASSIVE! The so-called "blue wall" is COLLAPSING before our eyes!"