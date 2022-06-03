Rep. Gohmert to Newsmax: Dems 'Outrageous' With Gun Control Insults

Rep. Louie Gohmert Friday slammed Democrats for their comments during a meeting of the House Judiciary where he said they accused Republican lawmakers of being "as bad as the shooter" in the Uvalde, Texas, school killings.

"It was just so outrageous, the insults," the Texas lawmaker told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," noting that the opposing party was condemning Republicans because they want to have "due process" when working on gun control legislation to keep children safe, considering the positions of many Democrats on topics such as abortion or gender-changing surgeries.

"We're going to have confiscation without representation; that's basically what they're proposing," he said. "They'll give you a due process hearing, but you don't get to be there, you know, and you don't get to have anybody representing you there. It will just be the people who want to take away the guns."

Gohmert also accused The Washington Post and other media outlets of "race-baiting" over their coverage of the shootings this week in a Tulsa medical facility, even though the shooter had targeted and killed the doctor because he was still in pain after a procedure.

The Post noted that the shooting came on the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa race murders, when a white mob invaded a Black neighborhood.

"They want to divide America," said Gohmert, comparing that action to the behavior of former President Barack Obama and to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Democrats, he said, "don't want to come together and work together, so we don't have a chance to have any input. ... we're supposed to have freedom in this country. [They say] they're wanting to take care of your children, even though they're okay with mutilating our children, and they're in charge ... this is the definition of gaslighting. We know the most immediate way to protect kids is to get armed guards and harden these schools."

