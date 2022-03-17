×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Joe Biden | Russia | Ukraine | lloyd austin | russia | ukraine

Defense Secretary Swerves When Asked if Russia Committing War Crimes

Defense Secretary Swerves When Asked if Russia Committing War Crimes
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin  (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 17 March 2022 03:35 PM

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday did not follow Secretary of State Antony Blinken in calling Russia's actions in Ukraine war crimes when asked during a press conference, Fox News reports.

Austin was asked during a press briefing alongside Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad if Russia's actions, especially those against civilians, constitute war crimes.

"Well, certainly we've all been shocked by the brutality that we continue to witness day in and day out," Austin said. "These attacks that we've seen most recently appear to be focused directly on civilians.

"Of course, you know, if you attack civilians on purpose, target civilians purposely, then that's not — that is a crime," he continued. "So, these actions are under review by our State Department, and, of course, there will be and there's a process that will go through to review all of this."

Blinken on Thursday said that "intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime," adding that it's "difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise."

Previously, Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" due to the Russian military's actions in Ukraine.

"Putin is inflicting appalling, appalling devastation and horror on Ukraine, bombing apartment buildings, maternity wards, hospitals. I mean, it's God-awful," Biden said on Wednesday. "The world is united in our support for Ukraine and our determination to make Putin pay a very heavy price."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday did not follow Secretary of State Antony Blinken in calling Russia's actions in Ukraine war crimes when asked during a press conference, Fox News reports. Austin was asked during a press briefing alongside Slovak Defense Minister ...
lloyd austin, russia, ukraine, war crimes
226
2022-35-17
Thursday, 17 March 2022 03:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved