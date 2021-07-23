Ad Brands Liz Cheney a 'Clinton Republican'

A new attack ad brands Rep. Liz Cheney as a Clinton Republican.

Paid for by the Club for Growth, a fiscal conservative political action committee, the ad starts with a slideshow of photos of Hillary Clinton and the words, "Remember? She benefited from a famous political last name.

''She sided with Nancy Pelosi and attacked President Trump when he was in office. She supported impeachment, and she continues to attack President Trump today."

The voiceover then asks, "Hillary Clinton? No, Liz Cheney."

The photo of Clinton then morphs into Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, and concludes, "Liz Cheney is wrong about Trump, and she’s wrong for Wyoming in Congress."

A Cheney spokesman repudiated the ad, saying in a statement, "Anyone who questions Liz Cheney’s conservative credentials is ignorant or lying.''

Cheney has been criticized by Republicans for her willingness to accept an appointment by Pelosi on the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

She is the only Republican on the committee after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled his five choices after Pelosi rejected two of his picks.

Cheney supported Pelosi’s decision, telling reporters one of the rejected picks ''may well be a material witness to events that led to that day, that led to Jan. 6.''

The other member, Jim Banks of Indiana, "disqualified himself by his comments in particular over the past 24 hours, demonstrating that he is not taking this seriously, that he is not dealing with the facts of this investigation but rather viewed it as a political platform.''

The ad, first released on Wednesday, will run on digital networks during prime time on NBC each night of the Olympics as well as during opening and closing ceremonies in the targeted market areas of Cheyenne and Casper in Wyoming.

Club for Growth spent a total of $40,000 in costs on the ad, according to Yahoo!