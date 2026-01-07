Sen. Murkowski: Greenland Should Be 'Ally, Not an Asset'

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said Greenland should be "an ally, not an asset" amid reports that President Donald Trump wants to acquire the world's largest island.

In a Tuesday night post on X, Murkowski publicly broke with the administration's renewed rhetoric about bringing Greenland under U.S. control, warning that any attempt to seize the territory, especially by force, would backfire on America's security interests and shred key alliances.

"I continue to hope the administration's rhetoric on Greenland is nothing more than posturing for a new era of cooperation, because any effort to claim or take the territory by force would degrade both our national security and our international relationships," Murkowski wrote.

Murkowski, who represents the state closest to the Arctic frontier, emphasized that the United States already has a long-standing strategic footprint in Greenland, built through diplomacy and partnership, not coercion.

She cited U.S.-Greenland cooperation dating back to World War II and continuing today through the Pituffik Space Base, a major U.S. military installation in the region.

"We have a long history of close cooperation with Greenland ... and have always been able to achieve our mutual goals through strong diplomacy with its people," she said.

"As Greenland charts its future, we must see it as an ally, not an asset, and focus on continued partnership rather than possession."

Murkowski's comments came after the Trump administration confirmed discussions about Greenland's status, with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying "utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander in chief's disposal," according to The Guardian.

However, The New York Times reported Tuesday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers Trump wants to acquire Greenland through a purchase rather than military action.

The comments reignited a long-running debate over Greenland's strategic value.

Trump has repeatedly argued that acquiring the autonomous Danish territory is crucial for deterring adversaries and protecting U.S. interests in the Arctic, where Russian and Chinese activity has expanded in recent years.

Critics say talk of annexation undermines the very alliance structure the U.S. relies on to counter those threats.

Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, a NATO ally, and European leaders have previously made clear that the island is not for sale.

A bipartisan warning also came from the co-chairs of the Senate NATO Observer Group.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., released a joint statement urging the U.S. to respect Denmark's sovereignty and avoid "coercion or external pressure" that could fracture NATO unity at a time of active global conflict.